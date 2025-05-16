Left Menu

Pope Leo XIV to Reside in Historic Apostolic Palace

Pope Leo XIV, the first American pope, will reside in the Apostolic Palace after his inaugural Mass. This decision marks a return to tradition after the late Pope Francis opted for the Vatican hotel. Renovations are underway to modernize the historic residence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 21:39 IST
Pope Leo XIV to Reside in Historic Apostolic Palace
Pope Leo XIV

VATICAN CITY – Pope Leo XIV is set to reside in the Apostolic Palace, following his inaugural Mass, a decision marking a departure from his predecessor Pope Francis's choice to live in a Vatican hotel. This move aligns with centuries of tradition, as previous popes have resided in the 16th-century palace.

Currently, renovations are underway in preparation for Leo's move, as confirmed by Vatican officials. These updates include modernizing fixtures and addressing structural issues like dampness. Security for the new pope is reportedly a factor in choosing the palace over hotel accommodations.

Pope Leo, formerly known as Cardinal Robert Prevost, was elected on May 8 and is currently residing in an apartment near St. Peter's. His move reinstates a historic pattern since the palace has not been a papal residence since 2013, following Pope Benedict XVI's resignation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI fuels creative breakthroughs in entrepreneurship education

Every chat costs the planet: GPT-4o’s 2025 footprint equals 35,000 homes in energy use

How AI is shaping the next generation of nanobody drugs

Fear modules could make medical AI think twice before acting on risky data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025