Pope Leo XIV to Reside in Historic Apostolic Palace
Pope Leo XIV, the first American pope, will reside in the Apostolic Palace after his inaugural Mass. This decision marks a return to tradition after the late Pope Francis opted for the Vatican hotel. Renovations are underway to modernize the historic residence.
VATICAN CITY – Pope Leo XIV is set to reside in the Apostolic Palace, following his inaugural Mass, a decision marking a departure from his predecessor Pope Francis's choice to live in a Vatican hotel. This move aligns with centuries of tradition, as previous popes have resided in the 16th-century palace.
Currently, renovations are underway in preparation for Leo's move, as confirmed by Vatican officials. These updates include modernizing fixtures and addressing structural issues like dampness. Security for the new pope is reportedly a factor in choosing the palace over hotel accommodations.
Pope Leo, formerly known as Cardinal Robert Prevost, was elected on May 8 and is currently residing in an apartment near St. Peter's. His move reinstates a historic pattern since the palace has not been a papal residence since 2013, following Pope Benedict XVI's resignation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
