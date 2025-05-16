Supreme Court Raises Doubts on Rohingya Deportation Claims

In a recent judicial development, the Supreme Court on Friday expressed skepticism over a petition alleging that the Indian government is facilitating the deportation of Rohingya refugees, purportedly stranding them at sea.

A bench led by Justice Surya Kant highlighted the absence of solid evidence in the plea, urging the need for concrete prima facie material before it could entertain such claims. The petition has now been tagged for a hearing alongside a similar case on Rohingya refugees, scheduled for July 31, 2025.

The court's reluctance was marked by its caution against baseless allegations, with Justice Kant advising that credible evidence needs to support claims. Senior Advocate Colin Gonzalves argued vehemently, citing family accounts and international reports, yet the court maintained its stand for substantial documentation.

(With inputs from agencies.)