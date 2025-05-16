Akashteer: India's Silent Guardian in the Skies

India's Akashteer air defence system, renowned for its indigenous development, showed its prowess by neutralizing multiple aerial threats from Pakistan during a heated military engagement. Developed by Bharat Electronics Limited, Akashteer was crucial in detecting and eliminating waves of drones and missiles aimed at Indian targets over a tense four-day period.

In stark contrast to Pakistan's reliance on imported defence systems like HQ-9 and HQ-16, which failed to counter Indian strikes, Akashteer demonstrated India's mastery in automated air defence capabilities. The Indian Ministry of Defence highlighted Akashteer's efficiency in proactive retaliation, representing a strategic shift in India's defence principles.

This advanced system, integrated as part of India's broader C4ISR framework, automates target detection, tracking, and engagement in real-time, offering seamless operational coordination across the armed forces. Its mobility and intelligent warfare capabilities underscore India's evolving defence posture, emphasizing rapid engagement and synergy between the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

(With inputs from agencies.)