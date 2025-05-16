Left Menu

Brazil Battles Bird Flu Outbreak Amid International Trade Bans

Brazil, the largest chicken exporter globally, confirmed bird flu on a farm, causing trade bans from China and restrictions elsewhere. The outbreak, affecting Vibra Foods and Tyson-backed farms, also impacts other producers like BRF and JBS. Officials aim to contain it swiftly to resume trade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 22:10 IST
Brazil Battles Bird Flu Outbreak Amid International Trade Bans
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Brazil, the world's foremost chicken exporter, has confirmed a bird flu outbreak at a poultry farm, leading to significant trade bans from China and regional restrictions among other key importers. The outbreak, situated in the city of Montenegro, is affecting operations at Vibra Foods, backed by Tyson Foods. Brazil's Agriculture Minister Carlos Favaro announced China's 60-day poultry import ban, while trade restrictions with Japan, UAE, and Saudi Arabia are confined to the state level.

Montenegro, located in Rio Grande do Sul state, has seen a mass culling of 17,000 chickens to curb the outbreak. The state constitutes 15% of Brazil's poultry output, hosting plants from major processors BRF and JBS. Authorities are isolating the affected area and monitoring for further cases.

The Brazilian government is taking steps to control the outbreak and expedite negotiations to lift trade bans sooner than stipulated periods, aiming to restore trade flow with China and others promptly. Meanwhile, Brazil assures that poultry products are safe for consumption, emphasizing the robust health protocols in place.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI fuels creative breakthroughs in entrepreneurship education

Every chat costs the planet: GPT-4o’s 2025 footprint equals 35,000 homes in energy use

How AI is shaping the next generation of nanobody drugs

Fear modules could make medical AI think twice before acting on risky data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025