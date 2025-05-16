Brazil Battles Bird Flu Outbreak Amid International Trade Bans

Brazil, the world's foremost chicken exporter, has confirmed a bird flu outbreak at a poultry farm, leading to significant trade bans from China and regional restrictions among other key importers. The outbreak, situated in the city of Montenegro, is affecting operations at Vibra Foods, backed by Tyson Foods. Brazil's Agriculture Minister Carlos Favaro announced China's 60-day poultry import ban, while trade restrictions with Japan, UAE, and Saudi Arabia are confined to the state level.

Montenegro, located in Rio Grande do Sul state, has seen a mass culling of 17,000 chickens to curb the outbreak. The state constitutes 15% of Brazil's poultry output, hosting plants from major processors BRF and JBS. Authorities are isolating the affected area and monitoring for further cases.

The Brazilian government is taking steps to control the outbreak and expedite negotiations to lift trade bans sooner than stipulated periods, aiming to restore trade flow with China and others promptly. Meanwhile, Brazil assures that poultry products are safe for consumption, emphasizing the robust health protocols in place.

(With inputs from agencies.)