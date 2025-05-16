From Uniform to Agribusiness: Empowering Retiring Defense Personnel

A pioneering initiative, titled 'Innovations and Agribusiness Management,' recently concluded in Pune, providing retiring defense personnel with the tools for sustainable livelihoods. The course, held from March 24 to May 16, was orchestrated by VAMNICOM in partnership with the Ministry of Defence's Directorate General Resettlement.

Throughout the duration, 44 individuals from the Army, Navy, and Air Force received comprehensive training in business skills, agriculture innovations, and practical knowledge essential for transitioning into agribusiness entrepreneurship. The program combined interactive classes, case studies, and discussions led by experts from agribusiness startups and academia.

Participants were exposed to various elements, like financial management and food processing, and benefitted from field visits, such as the trip to Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Baramati, which highlighted integrated farming and technology in agriculture. Brigadier Rohit Mehta underscored the transformative potential of the shift from military service to agribusiness roles, advocating for economic progression through agricultural development.

(With inputs from agencies.)