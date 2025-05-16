Hyderabad in Shock: Double Tragedy Strikes with Daylight Murder and Infant's Death

In a shocking incident in Hyderabad, Telangana, a man was brutally murdered in broad daylight by three individuals under the jurisdiction of Nampally Police Station. The attack, captured on CCTV, occurred on Thursday afternoon and has since spread widely on social media.

The victim was ambushed while riding his bike by three assailants who were reportedly lying in wait. They struck him on the head, causing him to fall, before repeatedly stabbing him on the ground. The suspects fled the scene, prompting a police investigation. A police official confirmed, "This incident happened yesterday afternoon. We have registered a case and are investigating the matter."

Separately, another grisly crime unfolded in Hyderabad under the Golconda police station limits, where a 14-day-old baby was allegedly stabbed to death by her father, Jagat. Originally from Nepal and employed as a security guard, Jagat reportedly murdered the infant and discarded her body in a garbage dump. Following a complaint by the child's mother, police have apprehended Jagat, though the motive for the brutal act remains unknown. "Further investigation is ongoing," stated an Inspector from the Golconda police station.

(With inputs from agencies.)