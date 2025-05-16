Left Menu

Hyderabad in Shock: Double Tragedy Strikes with Daylight Murder and Infant's Death

Hyderabad witnesses two heinous crimes: a man murdered in broad daylight by three attackers, and a 14-day-old infant allegedly killed by her father. Both incidents, under Nampally and Golconda police station jurisdictions, have prompted police investigations. CCTV footage captures the former incident, while the latter's motive remains unclear pending further investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 22:51 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 22:51 IST
Hyderabad in Shock: Double Tragedy Strikes with Daylight Murder and Infant's Death
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident in Hyderabad, Telangana, a man was brutally murdered in broad daylight by three individuals under the jurisdiction of Nampally Police Station. The attack, captured on CCTV, occurred on Thursday afternoon and has since spread widely on social media.

The victim was ambushed while riding his bike by three assailants who were reportedly lying in wait. They struck him on the head, causing him to fall, before repeatedly stabbing him on the ground. The suspects fled the scene, prompting a police investigation. A police official confirmed, "This incident happened yesterday afternoon. We have registered a case and are investigating the matter."

Separately, another grisly crime unfolded in Hyderabad under the Golconda police station limits, where a 14-day-old baby was allegedly stabbed to death by her father, Jagat. Originally from Nepal and employed as a security guard, Jagat reportedly murdered the infant and discarded her body in a garbage dump. Following a complaint by the child's mother, police have apprehended Jagat, though the motive for the brutal act remains unknown. "Further investigation is ongoing," stated an Inspector from the Golconda police station.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI fuels creative breakthroughs in entrepreneurship education

Every chat costs the planet: GPT-4o’s 2025 footprint equals 35,000 homes in energy use

How AI is shaping the next generation of nanobody drugs

Fear modules could make medical AI think twice before acting on risky data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025