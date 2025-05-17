BT Nearing Sale of TNT Sports to Warner Bros Discovery

BT is reportedly in the final stages of negotiations to offload its 50% share in the British broadcaster TNT Sports to its American joint venture partner, Warner Bros Discovery. This move, reported by the Financial Times, marks a significant shift in ownership dynamics for the broadcaster.

The details of the transaction and how it will impact both companies remain under tight wraps. Although Financial Times has brought this development to light, Reuters has yet to corroborate the report with a confirmation.

If confirmed, this sale would solidify Warner Bros Discovery's control over TNT Sports, aligning with its strategic interests in strengthening its media content portfolio further in the UK market.

(With inputs from agencies.)