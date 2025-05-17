Eknath Shinde Champions Organic Farming Revolution in Maharashtra
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde advocates a shift towards organic and mechanised farming. Chairing a pre-Kharif review meeting, Shinde emphasized multi-pronged strategies, promotion of diverse crops, and timely support for farmers. He urged officials to enhance scheme benefits and complete water projects pre-monsoon.
Eknath Shinde, the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, is urging concerted efforts to transform the state's agricultural practices by promoting organic and mechanised farming. At a crucial pre-Kharif season meeting, he highlighted the importance of diverse crop promotion and ensuring water bodies are ready before monsoon rains.
Shinde, who also serves as the guardian minister of Thane, called for timely distribution of quality seeds and fertilisers, alongside necessary training to improve soil quality. He emphasised the need for wider awareness of initiatives like the Fruit Crop Insurance Scheme and the Chief Minister's Sustainable Agriculture Scheme.
He further stressed the importance of distributing Kharif loans and completing AgriStack registrations efficiently to ensure all eligible farmers receive PM Kisan benefits. Shinde's comprehensive plan underscores a commitment to modernising Maharashtra's farming sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
