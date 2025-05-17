Left Menu

NIA Nabs ISIS Sleeper Cell Members at Mumbai Airport

The National Investigation Agency has arrested two absconding ISIS module members at Mumbai Airport. They are accused of fabricating IEDs in Pune. Abdullah Faiyaz Shaikh and Talha Khan were intercepted while returning from Indonesia. A cash reward was announced for their capture in the 2023 terror case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 11:58 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 11:58 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Mumbai: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has successfully captured two elusive members of an ISIS sleeper cell at Mumbai's International Airport Terminal 2. The men, Abdullah Faiyaz Shaikh, also known as Diaperwala, and Talha Khan, were apprehended upon their return from a hideout in Jakarta, Indonesia.

The arrests, confirmed by NIA on Saturday, bring an end to a two-year manhunt following the issuance of non-bailable warrants by the NIA Special Court in Mumbai. Both men were part of a larger conspiracy involving ten other module members already in judicial custody for their roles in the creation and testing of IEDs in Pune.

The NIA's detailed statement highlights how the suspects, motivated by ISIS's agenda to establish Islamic rule in India, planned terror acts to disrupt national peace. Alongside the apprehended pair, several others have been arrested and charged under anti-terrorism laws, with authorities determined to thwart terrorist plots across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

