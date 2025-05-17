Left Menu

BJP Criticizes Congress MLA for Questioning Operation Sindoor

BJP Spokesperson CR Keshavan condemned Congress MLA Kothur Manjunath for questioning Operation Sindoor's success, labeling the remarks as anti-national. Following the Pahalgam terror attack, the operation targeted terror bases across Pakistan, leading to border tensions and subsequent military actions, culminating in a ceasefire on May 10.

The Bharatiya Janata Party's National Spokesperson, CR Keshavan, launched a scathing critique against Karnataka Congress MLA Kothur Manjunath on Saturday for reportedly questioning the authenticity of Operation Sindoor. He described these remarks as efforts to 'defame, discredit, and deplorably attack' the Indian armed forces, suggesting an anti-armed forces sentiment within Congress.

Keshavan labeled Manjunath's comments as 'unpatriotic' and 'anti-national,' asking rhetorically what better behavior one could expect from Congress. He further lambasted the opposition party for its alleged history of mocking the armed forces, stating that such behavior will not be forgotten or forgiven.

This controversy arises from Manjunath's comments raising doubts about the efficacy of Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7 in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. The operation aimed to dismantle terror infrastructures in Pakistan and PoK, prompting retaliatory actions from Pakistan before an understanding to cease hostilities was reached on May 10.

