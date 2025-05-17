India's United Stance: All-Party Delegation to Combat Global Terrorism

In a significant political consensus-building move, the Indian government has responded positively to the opposition's call for an all-party delegation to visit key countries and address global terrorism concerns. Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi for considering opposition suggestions, highlighting a rare alignment on critical national issues.

This diplomatic initiative, set in the context of Operation Sindoor, involves a seven-member delegation visiting crucial partners, including the United Nations Security Council members, later in the month. The delegation, comprising notable political figures from various parties, aims to emphasize India's resolve against terrorism.

The effort underscores India's commitment to presenting a unified national stance in the fight against terrorism, transcending political divides. The delegation's trip, beginning May 23, includes visits to major capitals like Washington, London, and Tokyo, strengthening international cooperation and conveying India's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)