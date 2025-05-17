Left Menu

India's United Stance: All-Party Delegation to Combat Global Terrorism

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal praised Prime Minister Modi for responding to opposition demands as a seven-member all-party delegation prepares to visit key nations to address cross-border terrorism. The move aims to project India's strong stance against terrorism and promote national unity on the global stage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 13:21 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 13:21 IST
Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political consensus-building move, the Indian government has responded positively to the opposition's call for an all-party delegation to visit key countries and address global terrorism concerns. Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi for considering opposition suggestions, highlighting a rare alignment on critical national issues.

This diplomatic initiative, set in the context of Operation Sindoor, involves a seven-member delegation visiting crucial partners, including the United Nations Security Council members, later in the month. The delegation, comprising notable political figures from various parties, aims to emphasize India's resolve against terrorism.

The effort underscores India's commitment to presenting a unified national stance in the fight against terrorism, transcending political divides. The delegation's trip, beginning May 23, includes visits to major capitals like Washington, London, and Tokyo, strengthening international cooperation and conveying India's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

