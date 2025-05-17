Jagadguru Swami Rambhadracharya: A Divine Laureate in Sanskrit Literature

In a historic ceremony in New Delhi, Jagadguru Swami Rambhadracharya became the first saint to be awarded the distinguished Jnanpith Award, celebrating his remarkable contributions to Sanskrit literature.

Post-ceremony, Swami Rambhadracharya expressed that the award acknowledges his persistent dedication, linking his achievement to the essence of Sanatan Dharma and the concept of a Hindu nation rooted in tradition. With a prolific output of over 250 books, including four Sanskrit epics and a monumental ten-thousand-page tome, he has set a new benchmark in literary excellence.

At the event, President Droupadi Murmu lauded his multi-faceted contributions and resilience in overcoming personal adversities to enrich literature and society. She urged future generations to draw inspiration from his life's work while highlighting the vital role of literature in social unity and national development. The President also extended her wishes to fellow awardee Gulzar for his recovery and continued artistic contribution.

(With inputs from agencies.)