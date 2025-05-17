Left Menu

Jagadguru Swami Rambhadracharya: A Divine Laureate in Sanskrit Literature

Jagadguru Swami Rambhadracharya made history as the first saint to receive the prestigious Jnanpith Award, recognising his immense contributions to Sanskrit literature and Sanatan Dharma. The ceremony in New Delhi highlighted his literary legacy, with President Murmu praising his exemplary service to literature and society, despite personal challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 13:36 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 13:36 IST
Jagadguru Rambhadracharya reacts after receiving the Jnanpith Award for contributions to literature and culture (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a historic ceremony in New Delhi, Jagadguru Swami Rambhadracharya became the first saint to be awarded the distinguished Jnanpith Award, celebrating his remarkable contributions to Sanskrit literature.

Post-ceremony, Swami Rambhadracharya expressed that the award acknowledges his persistent dedication, linking his achievement to the essence of Sanatan Dharma and the concept of a Hindu nation rooted in tradition. With a prolific output of over 250 books, including four Sanskrit epics and a monumental ten-thousand-page tome, he has set a new benchmark in literary excellence.

At the event, President Droupadi Murmu lauded his multi-faceted contributions and resilience in overcoming personal adversities to enrich literature and society. She urged future generations to draw inspiration from his life's work while highlighting the vital role of literature in social unity and national development. The President also extended her wishes to fellow awardee Gulzar for his recovery and continued artistic contribution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

