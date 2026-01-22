Akhilesh Yadav Critiques BJP for Capitalism and Communal Policies

In a pointed critique, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of advancing capitalism and divisive communal policies. Speaking in Lucknow, Yadav alleged that the BJP's strategies disproportionately favor industrialists, widening the economic gap between the wealthy and the poor.

Yadav evoked the legacy of veteran socialist leader Janeshwar Mishra, pledging to continue the Samajwadi movement's mission. He criticized the government for failing to provide adequate support to farmers, claiming that current schemes benefit only capitalists while urging a return to socialist principles.

Further escalating his critique of the BJP, Yadav condemned the alleged interference with Sanatan Dharma traditions during the Prayagraj Magh Mela. He accused the BJP of disrespecting religious figures and failing to uphold constitutional values and cultural integrity.

