BJP's Manoj Tiwari Criticizes Congress Over Govt's Choice of Shashi Tharoor for Global Delegation

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament Manoj Tiwari has issued a warning to the Congress party, criticizing its objection to the central government's decision to assign senior leader Shashi Tharoor as one of the leaders of a delegation to present India's position on terrorism.

Tiwari emphasized that the Congress's stance would not benefit the party or its ruled states. He praised the BJP-led central government for inclusively choosing MPs from various parties to lead the delegations.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh stated his disappointment, noting the party's preference for different delegates. However, Tharoor, along with six others, is part of the first multi-party MP delegation addressing global terrorism concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)