Uttarakhand CM Leads Patriotic March Honoring 'Operation Sindoor'

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami led the Tiranga Shaurya Samman Yatra in Haldwani to honor the Indian Armed Forces' success in Operation Sindoor against Pakistan's aggression. The event saw participation from citizens across demographics. Dhami emphasized India's readiness to tackle terrorism, highlighting PM Modi's leadership and indigenous defense advancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 15:38 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 15:38 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami led the Tiranga Shaurya Samman Yatra in Haldwani on Saturday, an event commemorating the Indian Armed Forces' achievements in the successful Operation Sindoor and their subsequent defense against Pakistan's aggression.

The march started from the Mini Stadium in Haldwani and concluded at the Shaheed Park, drawing thousands, including youth, women, and ex-servicemen, who participated with the national flag, the Tricolour. Chief Minister Dhami paid tribute to the fallen soldiers with a floral wreath at the Martyrs' place, emphasizing resilience against terrorism.

The operation was a response to the Pahalgam terror attack and targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan. Dhami praised the powerful message sent through Operation Sindoor that highlighted New India's resolve to tackle terrorism independently. He commended PM Narendra Modi's leadership for transforming India into a nation capable of swift, decisive action against terror threats.

With state-of-the-art indigenous technology safeguarding borders, Dhami underscored India's ability to respond firmly to cross-border shelling. He credited PM Modi's clear policies for empowering the forces, allowing them to directly combat terrorism without crossing borders. The emphasis on Made in India weapons has significantly bolstered India's defense capabilities, sending a strong global message.

Dhami, emotional during the Yatra, resonated with the military legacy, belonging to a family with a defense background. Reflecting on the contributions from Uttarakhand, he noted the region's proud representation within India's military ranks. According to an official release, one in every five soldiers safeguarding the borders hails from Uttarakhand, highlighting the state's strong connection to the Indian defense forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

