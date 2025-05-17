Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Champions Natural Farming Initiative

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu of Himachal Pradesh is pushing for a widespread adoption of natural farming in the state. He has directed agricultural officers to work closely with farmers for implementation and certification, with support initiatives like high-end silos and model farms already underway.

  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has called for a strategic push towards natural farming across Himachal Pradesh, directing agriculture officers to coordinate efforts for successful implementation. Speaking at an agricultural department meeting, Sukhu emphasized the importance of supporting farmers in adopting natural farming practices through comprehensive guidance and certification.

Sukhu urged the Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMC) to motivate farmers and set up advanced silos, accommodating crops like naturally grown wheat, maize, and raw turmeric. He announced that the state's initiative has already seen the procurement of naturally grown wheat, with a Minimum Support Price (MSP) of Rs 60 per kg being offered to farmers.

Additionally, the state government is developing model farms and Conservation Agriculture (CA) stores with substantial financial backing to further bolster the natural farming movement. In the meeting, ongoing projects, including those under the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) with a budget of Rs 1,010 crore, were reviewed to ensure consistent progress and aligned efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

