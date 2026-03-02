Rise Above Silos, Serve the Nation First: President Murmu Addresses IAS Officers at LBSNAA Induction Programme

President of India Smt Droupadi Murmu on Monday (March 2, 2026) addressed Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers inducted from State Civil Services who are currently attending the 128th Induction Training Programme at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA). The officers called on the President at Rashtrapati Bhavan, marking an important milestone in their transition to national administrative leadership.

In her address, the President underscored the transformative responsibility that accompanies elevation to the IAS, urging the officers to adopt a national vision that transcends regional and departmental boundaries.

From State Administrators to National Custodians

President Murmu reminded the officers that their new role extends far beyond district or state-level administration. As IAS officers, they now serve as custodians of governance standards across the country.

She emphasized that nation-building requires a broader, integrated perspective — one that dismantles administrative silos and fosters institutional coherence. Effective governance, she noted, depends not only on individual competence but also on collective professionalism, coordination, and commitment.

According to the President, the officers’ decisions must align with the larger national aspiration of building a Viksit Bharat (Developed India) by 2047 — the centenary year of India’s independence. Every administrative action, she said, should resonate with this long-term vision.

Governance Beyond Departmental Boundaries

Highlighting the importance of interdepartmental collaboration, the President observed that modern governance demands breaking down barriers between ministries, departments, and agencies.

By rising above narrow administrative compartments, officers can strengthen the machinery of governance and improve development outcomes. She called for a culture of synergy rather than fragmentation — one that ensures policies are implemented cohesively and efficiently.

This integrated approach, she suggested, is essential in addressing complex challenges such as economic growth, social equity, infrastructure expansion, and environmental sustainability.

Implementing Policy with “Nation First” as Compass

President Murmu reminded the officers that policy formulation must ultimately translate into effective implementation. As senior administrators, they will be expected to deliver tangible results that respond to the needs and aspirations of citizens.

She encouraged them to let the spirit of “Nation First” guide their decision-making as they confront increasingly complex administrative challenges.

Drawing on their prior experience in State Civil Services, she expressed confidence that their practical exposure to grassroots governance would enable them to handle national responsibilities with competence and empathy.

Inclusive Development: Leaving No One Behind

A significant portion of the President’s address focused on inclusive development. She stressed that India’s transformation into a developed nation would be meaningful only if the benefits of growth reach the most vulnerable and deprived sections of society.

She urged the officers to ensure that no community is left behind due to geographical remoteness, social barriers, or economic disadvantage.

The call for inclusive governance aligns with national priorities focused on equitable growth, poverty alleviation, and social justice — key pillars of the broader development agenda.

Sustainability and Climate Resilience as Administrative Priorities

The President also highlighted sustainability and climate resilience as critical areas demanding the officers’ sustained commitment.

She called upon them to:

Champion environmentally responsible practices

Promote climate-adaptive governance

Integrate sustainability into development planning

Ensure that growth does not compromise future generations

As senior administrators, she said, they must lead by example in advancing green governance and fostering resilience against climate-related risks.

“Our collective actions today,” she underlined, “will determine the quality of life of future generations.”

Strengthening the Steel Frame of India

The address comes at a time when the IAS — often described as the “steel frame” of India — faces evolving expectations in a rapidly transforming socio-economic landscape. The induction of officers from State Civil Services into the IAS strengthens administrative continuity while broadening the national talent pool.

The 128th Induction Training Programme at LBSNAA is designed to equip these officers with a national perspective, policy orientation, and leadership capabilities aligned with contemporary governance challenges.

By urging them to think beyond regional confines and adopt a whole-of-government approach, President Murmu reinforced the central role of the civil services in steering India toward its 2047 development vision.

Her message was clear: as custodians of governance standards, IAS officers must combine professionalism, integrity, inclusivity, and sustainability to shape a resilient and equitable future for the nation.