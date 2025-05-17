Left Menu

Rainfall Brings Respite but Damages Loom Across Regions

Rainfall in parts of India, including the national capital, offers relief from heat but causes damage due to strong winds. Tree uprooting and traffic disruptions have been reported. Further rain and thunderstorms are expected nationwide, with new forecasts highlighting conditions in both southern and central India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 17:48 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 17:48 IST
Rain lashes parts of the national capital on Saturday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rainfall swept through parts of the national capital on Saturday, providing much-needed respite from soaring temperatures and making the weather more pleasant. However, the intense winds accompanying the rain inflicted some damage in the area, notably at the Rapid Rail Metro's Ashok Nagar station where the shed sustained damages from the gusts.

In Noida, nearby, several trees were uprooted and ended up blocking roads and falling on vehicles, causing significant traffic disruptions. A traffic light pole at DM Chowk also succumbed to the formidable winds and heavy showers, further hindering vehicular movement. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rainfall and thunderstorm activity in various regions of the country over the next five days.

IMD scientist Akhil Srivastava mentioned to ANI on Friday that southern states such as Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka will see sustained rains, accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds in the upcoming days. Similar weather scenarios are anticipated across Central India.

The northeastern parts of India are forecast to continue experiencing rain through the next five days. Srivastava also indicated potential thunderstorm activity lurking over Northwestern India along with prevailing heatwave conditions. Conversely, Eastern regions, especially Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh, should brace for hot and humid weather.

For those in the national capital, a slight relief from the heat may be on the horizon. Thunderstorm development over Delhi is anticipated today and tomorrow evening, with light rainfall expected to help temperatures dip to around 37 to 39 degrees Celsius, according to Srivastava.

The ongoing shifts in weather patterns come amid escalating heatwave concerns in several northern states. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

