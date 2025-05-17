Left Menu

Haryana Woman Arrested for Allegedly Spying for Pakistan

The Haryana Police apprehended Jyoti Rani from Hisar for allegedly passing sensitive information to Pakistani agencies. Rani, who reportedly met a Pakistani officer, stands accused under the Official Secret Act. Her devices supposedly contain incriminating evidence, leading to a five-day police remand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 20:43 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Haryana Police detained a woman identified as Jyoti Rani from Hisar on accusations of espionage for Pakistani agencies. The arrest follows allegations that she communicated sensitive information to the neighboring country.

Rani, who allegedly crossed paths with a Pakistani officer named Ahsan-ur-Rahim in Delhi, traveled twice to Pakistan. She has been arraigned under the Official Secret Act and relevant sections of the BNS, as authorities scrutinize apparent suspicious data retrieved from her digital devices.

Hisar's Deputy Superintendent of Police, Kamaljeet, confirmed the arrest and ongoing investigation. "We acted on certain inputs, detaining Jyoti under the Official Secret Act and BNS 152. Our preliminary investigation uncovered unsettling content on her phone and laptop. She admitted visiting the Pakistan High Commission in 2023," Kamaljeet stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

