Wrestler's Allegations vs. Former WFI Chief: New Developments in Court Battle

Delhi's Patiala House Court has summoned a wrestler to verify her statement against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, former WFI chief, in a POCSO case. Despite a previous cancellation report by Delhi Police, the matter persists with another related sexual harassment case moving to trial.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 22:24 IST
Representational Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant legal development, Delhi's Patiala House Court has once more summoned the wrestler who accused Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, former chief of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), of sexual harassment when she was a minor. The court asks her to record and verify her statement in connection with the POCSO case against Singh.

This action follows after the Delhi Police filed a cancellation report upon the minor victim retracting her statement. Notably, during the court's August 1, 2023 session, the complainant and her father expressed satisfaction with the investigation and did not oppose the police's closure report regarding Singh. The complaint was initially brought by a former minor female wrestler, but subsequent retractions led to multiple deferrals by Special POCSO Judge Chhavi Kapoor.

While in the Patiala House Court, the police's June 15, 2023 cancellation report remains uncontested by the complainant, a separate sexual harassment case is transpiring in Rouse Avenue Court. Allegations against Singh and Vinod Tomar advance toward trial, necessitating charges to be framed. These proceedings involve sections of the IPC addressing sexual harassment, highlighting the ongoing complexity surrounding the allegations against the former BJP MP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

