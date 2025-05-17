Operation Sindoor: Symbol of Patriotism and New India's Resilience

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini lauded the courage and discipline of Indian soldiers during Operation Sindoor, calling it a symbol of national pride. This statement was made at the Tiranga Yatra event in Buhavi village on Saturday, where a large turnout of youth, women, and elderly showed support for the initiative.

The Chief Minister announced a grant of Rs 21 lakh to Buhavi's Gram Panchayat for developmental work, highlighting the event as a tribute to patriotism and sacrifice. He commended the soldiers who executed Operation Sindoor, emphasizing their role in compelling Pakistan to concede within four days.

Saini urged attendees to pledge against terrorism, acknowledging Haryana's contribution of countless soldiers. He referenced India's military prowess and strategic diplomacy—such as suspending the Indus Water Treaty and ceasing visas—with the message that India's sovereignty is in safe hands.

(With inputs from agencies.)