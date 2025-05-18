As U.S. Exit Looms, WHO Faces Funding Challenges and Seeks New Alliances
The World Health Organization (WHO) confronts financial challenges as the United States exits, creating a significant funding gap. With China stepping in as a major contributor, WHO reevaluates its priorities. The annual Geneva assembly focuses on crisis management without U.S. support, exploring new donor partnerships and potential organizational changes.
The World Health Organization (WHO) is grappling with financial uncertainty as hundreds of officials, donors, and diplomats convene in Geneva. Amid the backdrop of the United States' planned exit, discussions are dominated by how to manage global health crises with less funding.
The U.S., once WHO's primary financial supporter, accounts for 18% of WHO's funds. As a result, the agency is reassessing its priorities, with a focus on maintaining essential functions, such as approving medicines and outbreak response, while considering the closure of some programs and offices.
With China poised to become the largest state fee contributor, WHO is planning for a new organizational structure. Talks emphasize building new donor relationships and ensuring critical projects endure during the financial transition, as demonstrated by recent contributions from philanthropic groups like the ELMA Foundation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
