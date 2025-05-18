Standoff in Rome: Albanese Dims Hopes on EU Trade Talks

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has tempered expectations for a breakthrough in free trade negotiations with the European Union as he prepares for talks with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Rome.

In October 2023, Australia dismissed EU proposals for a free trade agreement after years of negotiations, citing unmet government expectations concerning agricultural products. Albanese noted that substantial progress on the issue was unlikely during the talks, set to coincide with Pope Leo XIV's inauguration.

Despite the ongoing challenges, Albanese emphasized the importance of renewing high-level dialogue with von der Leyen. The stalled agreement has faced opposition from Australian farm groups, and Australia is exploring collaborations with other nations to navigate U.S. tariff impacts on free trade.

