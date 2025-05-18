Plummeting Support for Japan's Shigeru Ishiba Amid Rice Price Crisis
Support for Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has fallen to a record low due to dissatisfaction with the government's handling of rising rice prices. A recent poll shows only 27.4% support, suggesting trouble for his party ahead of the July upper house elections.
Support for Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has plunged to a record low, according to a Kyodo news agency report on Sunday.
Approximately nine out of every ten voters have expressed dissatisfaction with government measures to tackle the surging rice prices.
The Liberal Democratic Party, along with coalition partner Komeito, could face challenges in the upcoming upper house election this July.
