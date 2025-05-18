Left Menu

Plummeting Support for Japan's Shigeru Ishiba Amid Rice Price Crisis

Support for Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has fallen to a record low due to dissatisfaction with the government's handling of rising rice prices. A recent poll shows only 27.4% support, suggesting trouble for his party ahead of the July upper house elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 18-05-2025 14:39 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 14:39 IST
Plummeting Support for Japan's Shigeru Ishiba Amid Rice Price Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Japan

Support for Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has plunged to a record low, according to a Kyodo news agency report on Sunday.

Approximately nine out of every ten voters have expressed dissatisfaction with government measures to tackle the surging rice prices.

The Liberal Democratic Party, along with coalition partner Komeito, could face challenges in the upcoming upper house election this July.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

 Global
2
Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

 Global
3
Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

 United States
4
Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Custom Diet Tips from AI: Fuzzy Variables Enhance Clarity and Nutritional Precision

Guiding Access and Control: WHO’s 2025 Blueprint for Controlled Medicines Policy

Embedded Tax and Trade Bias: Why VAT Exemptions Fail to Meet Equity Objectives

Balancing AI and Rigor: How LLMs Are Reshaping Evaluation Practices at Global Scale

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025