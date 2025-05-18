Rebuilding Bridges: UK and EU Leaders Aim to Reset Relations

In a bid to reset post-Brexit relations, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is set to meet with European Union leaders in London. Leaders will address key areas of cooperation, such as defence, security, and economic ties.

Defence collaboration is high on the agenda with both parties recognizing the need for closer cooperation, especially in light of current global challenges. Discussions may include possible UK access to the EU's Security Action For Europe initiative, contingent on negotiations in other sectors like fisheries.

Mobility schemes, sanitary standards, and environmental policies are also hot topics. The summit aims to set a framework for future agreements rather than finalize decisions. Both sides seek to enhance cooperation, yet discussions will likely continue in subsequent meetings.

