Boost for Biogas: India's Revised CBG Price to Unlock Bioenergy Potential

The Indian government's decision to increase the procurement price of compressed biogas (CBG) is praised by the Indian Biogas Association. Though the rise is lower than anticipated, it signifies a step towards recognizing the economic potential of bioenergy and supporting India's energy independence and circular carbon-neutral economy goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 20:03 IST
The Indian Biogas Association (IBA) has praised the government's recent decision to increase the procurement price of compressed biogas (CBG), viewing it as a constructive move to unlock the sector's potential.

However, IBA noted that the revised price, while appreciated, fell short of their expectations, calling for further increases to better align with production costs. The petroleum ministry announced the new CBG rate of Rs 1,478 per Metric Million British Thermal Unit, effective from June 1, maintaining this pricing until October 31, 2025.

IBA Chairman Gaurav Kedia expressed that while the price adjustment aligns with realities for developers, a more significant hike is necessary to truly honor the value of the greener molecule and foster the industry's aspirations. A call for a green certification framework was also suggested as part of the advancement strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

