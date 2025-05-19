Left Menu

Japan Halts Brazilian Chicken Imports Amid Bird Flu Concerns

Japan has stopped importing poultry from Montenegro and Rio Grande do Sul due to bird flu outbreaks. Brazil, the world's top chicken exporter, faces restrictions from importers like China. Japan relies on Brazilian poultry for 70% of its imports, affecting its market amid rising food prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 08:01 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 08:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Japan has suspended poultry imports from Montenegro and Rio Grande do Sul, following a bird flu outbreak, an agriculture ministry official announced on Monday. The ban, effective since Friday, comes after Brazil, the leading global chicken exporter, reported its first poultry farm bird flu occurrence.

This development has prompted China to enact a country-wide trade ban, with other major consumers imposing state-wide restrictions. Japan significantly depends on Brazilian chicken imports, and this outbreak could have repercussions for Japan's meat market, already experiencing price hikes.

In the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, Japan's chicken imports from Brazil totaled about 429,000 metric tons, comprising nearly 70% of its poultry imports. The Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries will monitor these developments and their impact on domestic distribution and market conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

