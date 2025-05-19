Mumbai Braces for Thunderstorms: IMD Issues Yellow Alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rain for today, predicting thundershowers in Mumbai and nearby districts. The pre-monsoon rains have been affecting the financial capital, leading the weather department to issue a yellow alert through May 22, excluding today.

Moderate rain and thundershowers have been predicted for Mumbai and Palghar by the IMD, which has also issued alerts for lightning, thunderstorms, and moderate rain in Thane and Raigad. The forecast includes thunderstorms with lightning, light to moderate rainfall, and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph at isolated spots over the next four days.

Some locations in Maharashtra, such as Kolhapur, Satara, Pune, Ahilyanagar, and Nasik, can expect thunderstorms with heavy rain and wind speeds up to 50-60 kmph today. According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, thunderstorms with lightning, heavy rain, and 40-50 kmph gusts are anticipated in areas like South Konkan-Goa and Marathwada districts. Ratnagiri is likely to face heavy to very heavy rainfall, thunderstorms with lightning, and gusty winds reaching 50-60 kmph on May 21 and 22.

Northern Konkan may experience thunderstorms with lightning, light to moderate rain, and gusts of 40-50 kmph at certain locations. Saturday morning brought rainfall to several parts of Mumbai, granting residents relief from humid conditions. A partly cloudy sky with light showers is expected throughout the day.

IMD anticipates light to moderate rainfall across the city, with Mumbai experiencing pre-monsoon showers in recent days. Simultaneously, continued rainfall and thunderstorms are forecasted for various Indian regions in the coming five days.

As highlighted by IMD scientist Akhil Srivastava in conversation with ANI on Friday, southern India, notably Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka, will face ongoing rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds over the next five days.

(With inputs from agencies.)