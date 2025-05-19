Shooting Incident in Patna: Swift Police Action Ensues

A shooting in Patna's Beur area has left one individual injured. The incident, which took place on May 19, 2025, prompted a swift response from the police, who transported the victim to the hospital for urgent medical care.

The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and Dog Squad teams have joined the investigation, meticulously gathering evidence at the scene of the crime. The police are actively working to unravel the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

As the probe continues, Patna authorities are determined to bring clarity and resolution to the case, ensuring justice for the victim and maintaining public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)