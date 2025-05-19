Left Menu

Shooting Incident in Patna: Swift Police Action Ensues

A shooting in Patna's Beur area left one injured on May 19, 2025. Authorities quickly transported the victim to a hospital. Forensic and Dog Squad teams are aiding the investigation, while police work to unveil the shooting's circumstances. Ongoing inquiries aim to resolve the case swiftly.

Shooting incident in police station area of Patna (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A shooting in Patna's Beur area has left one individual injured. The incident, which took place on May 19, 2025, prompted a swift response from the police, who transported the victim to the hospital for urgent medical care.

The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and Dog Squad teams have joined the investigation, meticulously gathering evidence at the scene of the crime. The police are actively working to unravel the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

As the probe continues, Patna authorities are determined to bring clarity and resolution to the case, ensuring justice for the victim and maintaining public safety.

