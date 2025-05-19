Left Menu

India Targets 3.5% Farm Growth with Nationwide Agricultural Campaign

India aims for 3.5% growth in agriculture by 2025-26, supported by a 15-day campaign educating farmers on new technologies. The initiative will reach 1.30 crore farmers across 65,000 villages, ensuring preparedness for the kharif season. Above-normal monsoon predictions bolster prospects for a robust agricultural year.

India is targeting a robust 3.5% growth in its agricultural sector by the fiscal year 2025-26, according to Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. This ambitious goal surpasses global averages and coincides with India's expected above-normal monsoon conditions, a crucial factor for kharif crop cultivation.

A comprehensive 15-day campaign is set to commence on May 29, designed to educate farmers on new agricultural technologies. Spearheading this initiative are 2,170 teams consisting of agricultural scientists from the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and Krishi Vigyan Kendra staff, covering 1.30 crore farmers across 723 districts nationwide.

ICAR Director General M L Jat highlighted the campaign's unified approach under the motto "one nation, one agriculture and one team," aiming to integrate its learnings into the upcoming rabi season. Agriculture Secretary Devesh Chaturvedi also attended the announcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

