Bengaluru Drenched: City Battles Downpour as Politics Heat Up

Bengaluru faces severe waterlogging due to relentless rainfall, causing chaos across the city. Deputy CM DK Shivakumar pledges quick action, while BJP criticizes the response. With more rain forecasted, the city braces for further disruption as authorities work to address infrastructure challenges and provide relief.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 14:10 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 14:10 IST
Police rescue stranded families in Bengaluru (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bengaluru is reeling under severe waterlogging following heavy downpour over the last 24 hours, attracting significant attention from Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who voiced his concerns on social media. 'I am deeply troubled by the havoc that unrelenting rains have wrought in Bengaluru,' DK Shivakumar tweeted, pledging continuous efforts to tackle the aftermath and deliver relief.

The opposition BJP swiftly criticized the response, with BJP MP Tejasvi Surya questioning the effectiveness of DK Shivakumar's measures. In a tweet, Surya expressed skepticism, highlighting decades of civic negligence and urging a focus on foundational infrastructure improvements over ambitious projects like tunnel roads.

Despite the critique, DK Shivakumar reassured his commitment to sustainable solutions for Bengaluru's flooding amid continued heavy rainfall. He announced plans to visit key areas, including the BBMP War Room, to evaluate the situation personally. As Bengaluru struggles with inundated streets and ongoing infrastructure woes, authorities remain on high alert, anticipating further rain-induced complications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

