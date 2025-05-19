Gurdaspur Police Bust Espionage Racket, Arrest Two for Leaking Military Secrets

In a significant counter-espionage operation, authorities in Gurdaspur have detained two suspects for allegedly leaking military secrets integral to Operation Sindoor. This development stems from timely intelligence inputs received by the Punjab Police on May 15, pointing to Sukhpreet Singh and Karanbir Singh as the culprits behind sharing sensitive details such as troop movements and strategic locations across Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu & Kashmir with Pakistan's ISI.

The duo was swiftly apprehended by the police, with forensic analysis of their mobile devices corroborating the intelligence findings. Law enforcement seized three mobile phones and eight live cartridges (.30 bore) during the crackdown. Early investigations suggest that the accused maintained direct contact with ISI handlers, relaying crucial information concerning the Indian Armed Forces. A case has been filed under the Official Secrets Act at PS Dorangala as the inquiry continues, promising further revelations.

The Punjab Police emphasized a robust stance on national security, asserting that any threat to the armed forces will be confronted with decisive and prompt measures. Pledging unwavering support for the Indian Army, the police department reiterated its dedication to safeguarding national interests.

Simultaneously, in another blow to cross-border operations, Commissionerate Police in Amritsar dismantled international drug smuggling networks. On May 18, they captured three individuals linked to a cartel and seized 10.248 kg of heroin, following a six-year surveillance of one suspect's connections with Pakistani smugglers. Moreover, on May 17, authorities arrested three more individuals with 1.01 kg of heroin, Rs45.19 lakh in drug funds, and a cash counting machine. FIRs were lodged under the NDPS Act at respective stations, highlighting an ongoing crackdown on the drug nexus.

(With inputs from agencies.)