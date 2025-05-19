Left Menu

Gurdaspur Police Bust Espionage Racket, Arrest Two for Leaking Military Secrets

The Gurdaspur Police arrested two individuals, Sukhpreet Singh and Karanbir Singh, accused of leaking military information related to Operation Sindoor to Pakistan's ISI. The suspects were allegedly communicating critical details about Indian troop movements, leading to their arrest under the Official Secrets Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 14:18 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 14:18 IST
Gurdaspur Police Bust Espionage Racket, Arrest Two for Leaking Military Secrets
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant counter-espionage operation, authorities in Gurdaspur have detained two suspects for allegedly leaking military secrets integral to Operation Sindoor. This development stems from timely intelligence inputs received by the Punjab Police on May 15, pointing to Sukhpreet Singh and Karanbir Singh as the culprits behind sharing sensitive details such as troop movements and strategic locations across Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu & Kashmir with Pakistan's ISI.

The duo was swiftly apprehended by the police, with forensic analysis of their mobile devices corroborating the intelligence findings. Law enforcement seized three mobile phones and eight live cartridges (.30 bore) during the crackdown. Early investigations suggest that the accused maintained direct contact with ISI handlers, relaying crucial information concerning the Indian Armed Forces. A case has been filed under the Official Secrets Act at PS Dorangala as the inquiry continues, promising further revelations.

The Punjab Police emphasized a robust stance on national security, asserting that any threat to the armed forces will be confronted with decisive and prompt measures. Pledging unwavering support for the Indian Army, the police department reiterated its dedication to safeguarding national interests.

Simultaneously, in another blow to cross-border operations, Commissionerate Police in Amritsar dismantled international drug smuggling networks. On May 18, they captured three individuals linked to a cartel and seized 10.248 kg of heroin, following a six-year surveillance of one suspect's connections with Pakistani smugglers. Moreover, on May 17, authorities arrested three more individuals with 1.01 kg of heroin, Rs45.19 lakh in drug funds, and a cash counting machine. FIRs were lodged under the NDPS Act at respective stations, highlighting an ongoing crackdown on the drug nexus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025