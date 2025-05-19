Orange Alert in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh for Severe Weather Conditions

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for heavy rain in Uttarakhand's hilly districts, effective immediately. In response, Uttarakhand Police have advised Chardham Yatra pilgrims to remain vigilant, consider weather advisories, and contact emergency services via 112 if necessary, emphasizing public safety and minimal disruption.

The IMD warns that Himachal Pradesh will likely experience severe weather on May 19th and 20th. Authorities there anticipate hailstorms and have issued alerts for Mandi and other districts. Heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds have already disrupted parts of the region.

Residents are advised to remain indoors during the severe weather events to avoid power and transportation disruptions. Emergency response teams are on high alert to handle potential issues. Meanwhile, the Larji Hydroelectric Power Project in Kullu district has been restored, recovering from damage in earlier floods, according to officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)