Public Investment Fund Expands into Paris

The Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia has inaugurated a new subsidiary office in Paris, as revealed in a statement issued on Monday. This development marks a strategic expansion of its global footprint.

The Paris office represents an intentional move by PIF to cultivate stronger links with local companies, prominent businesses, and institutional investors. By establishing a presence in France, PIF aims to enhance regional collaborations and opportunities.

PIF's decision to open an office in Paris aligns with its broader objective to engage in international partnerships and investments, reflecting its dedication to fostering economic growth both locally and on a global scale.

(With inputs from agencies.)