Left Menu

Public Investment Fund Expands into Paris

Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) has opened a new subsidiary office in Paris, France. This move is part of PIF’s strategy to foster closer relationships with local partners, leading businesses, and institutional investors, underlining their commitment to international collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 19-05-2025 15:28 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 15:28 IST
Public Investment Fund Expands into Paris
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia has inaugurated a new subsidiary office in Paris, as revealed in a statement issued on Monday. This development marks a strategic expansion of its global footprint.

The Paris office represents an intentional move by PIF to cultivate stronger links with local companies, prominent businesses, and institutional investors. By establishing a presence in France, PIF aims to enhance regional collaborations and opportunities.

PIF's decision to open an office in Paris aligns with its broader objective to engage in international partnerships and investments, reflecting its dedication to fostering economic growth both locally and on a global scale.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025