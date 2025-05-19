Left Menu

NIA Nabs Key Suspect in Manipur IRB Post Attack

The NIA has apprehended Thangminlar Mate, implicated in the fatal attack on an IRB post in Manipur's Tengnoupal district. The arrest took place in Assam's Silchar, marking a significant breakthrough in the investigation. Mate's links to any militant group remain unspecified.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 17:44 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 17:44 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has made a significant breakthrough in the 2024 attack on an India Reserve Battalion (IRB) post in Manipur's Tengnoupal district by arresting Thangminlar Mate, also known as Lenin Mate. The attack claimed the life of one policeman and injured two others.

Mate, a Tegnopal resident, was detained in Assam's Silchar on Sunday, according to the NIA's announcement on Monday. Authorities have yet to determine Mate's affiliation with any militant group, though investigations continue following the January 17 attack.

The court in Silchar has granted the NIA transit remand custody of Mate, making him the first arrest in the case registered under RC-05/2024/NIA/IMP. The accused is to be presented before the NIA's special court in Guwahati for further proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

