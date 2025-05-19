Major General Harkirat Singh Takes Command of Chandimandir Hospital

Major General Harkirat Singh, a highly respected Nuclear Medicine Specialist and notable alumnus of the Armed Forces Medical College in Pune, has taken command of the Command Hospital (Western Command) in Chandimandir. This facility is recognized as one of the Indian Armed Forces' leading medical establishments. His leadership, effective from May 17, is anticipated to elevate the standards and capabilities at the hospital.

General Singh's impressive service record within the Armed Forces Medical Services includes numerous appointments at leading medical institutions and crucial formation headquarters nationwide. His extensive experience is expected to drive progress in the hospital's clinical, research, and training functions, reinforcing its status as a beacon of medical excellence.

Singh's profound knowledge of medical science, paired with his strategic experience in delivering healthcare within military frameworks, makes him an ideal leader for the Command Hospital (Western Command). Under his helm, the institution is poised for enhanced clinical success, enriched academic training, and the integration of cutting-edge medical technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)