Delhi Police Cracks Down on Fake Government Recruitment Scam

The Delhi Police Cyber Crime Unit has dismantled a fraudulent recruitment network masquerading as the National Rural Development and Recreation Mission, falsely affiliating itself with India's Ministry of Rural Development. Initially launched via deceptive websites, the scam led to arrests and the seizure of multiple devices used in the operation.

Updated: 19-05-2025 18:19 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 18:19 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police Cyber Crime Unit has successfully dismantled a sophisticated employment scam posing as the National Rural Development and Recreation Mission. The fraudulent scheme, which falsely aligned itself with the Ministry of Rural Development, was operating through counterfeit websites to solicit job seekers.

The discovery came after the Ministry of Rural Development registered a complaint on March 22, citing deceptive recruitment ads on fake platforms featuring images of government officials to gain credibility. The swindlers were charging registration fees via QR codes, with the funds eventually being siphoned through accounts in Assam.

Following extensive surveillance and examination of CCTV footage, suspects were traced to Laxmi Nagar, New Delhi. Ikbal Hussain from Assam was apprehended, leading to the arrest of Rashid Choudhury, the alleged mastermind, in Hyderabad. Authorities seized numerous devices and accounts, and investigations are ongoing to apprehend further suspects and trace more victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

