Delhi Police Cracks Down on Fake Government Recruitment Scam

Delhi Police Cyber Crime Unit has successfully dismantled a sophisticated employment scam posing as the National Rural Development and Recreation Mission. The fraudulent scheme, which falsely aligned itself with the Ministry of Rural Development, was operating through counterfeit websites to solicit job seekers.

The discovery came after the Ministry of Rural Development registered a complaint on March 22, citing deceptive recruitment ads on fake platforms featuring images of government officials to gain credibility. The swindlers were charging registration fees via QR codes, with the funds eventually being siphoned through accounts in Assam.

Following extensive surveillance and examination of CCTV footage, suspects were traced to Laxmi Nagar, New Delhi. Ikbal Hussain from Assam was apprehended, leading to the arrest of Rashid Choudhury, the alleged mastermind, in Hyderabad. Authorities seized numerous devices and accounts, and investigations are ongoing to apprehend further suspects and trace more victims.

