Misinformation Clampdown: Police Tackle Media Misreporting Amid Protests
Srinagar police have registered a case against media outlets and individuals for spreading misleading information about protests linked to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's death, aiming to incite unrest. The police urge responsible reporting and have initiated investigations against those involved, warning of strict legal actions against misinformation dissemination.
In response to allegations of misleading information spreading around the protests following the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Srinagar police have taken firm action.
Authorities have filed a case against several media outlets and individuals accused of attempting to incite unrest through false narratives. Unverified reports and distorted information pose significant threats to societal peace, security, and national integrity, according to police statements.
As investigations progress, officials warn of severe consequences for those propagating fake news and advise media professionals and the public to rely on credible sources for information. Meanwhile, protests continue to escalate in the Kashmir Valley.
