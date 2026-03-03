Mystery Surrounds Tiger's Death in South Kheri

A male tiger's carcass was discovered in a sugarcane field near Imaliya village in South Kheri forest division, according to officials. The Divisional Forest Officer, Tapas Mihir, confirmed that there were no visible injuries on the tiger, whose organs were intact, suggesting no foul play.

Mihir stated that the tiger, estimated to be between nine and ten years old, likely died of natural causes. The location of the discovery was near the west beat of the Gola range in the division, further corroborating the absence of human interference.

The post-mortem examination followed NTCA guidelines, with the viscera preserved for detailed analysis at the Indian Veterinary Research Institute in Bareilly. This step aims to precisely determine the cause of death.