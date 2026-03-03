Political Stalemate: Congress and DMK Clash in Seat-sharing Talks
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram and TNCC chief K Selvaperunthagai met with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin amid ongoing seat-sharing negotiations between Congress and DMK. Despite initial disagreements, both parties aim to continue their alliance. Final decisions are anticipated following further discussions.
- Country:
- India
In a pivotal political meeting, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, alongside TNCC chief K Selvaperunthagai, engaged in critical talks with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin as seat-sharing negotiations reached a stalemate.
During the discussion, the Congress, traditionally a key ally of the DMK in the region, sought to resolve disagreements over the number of assembly seats allotted to them. The DMK's initial offer reportedly fell short of Congress's expectations, leading to tense negotiations. However, both parties underscored their commitment to continuing the coalition.
Sources indicate that while the Congress initially demanded 39 seats, a more feasible agreement might involve 28 seats alongside two Rajya Sabha seats. With senior leader P Chidambaram resuming talks, an amicable resolution is eagerly awaited by both factions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Congress
- DMK
- seat-sharing
- negotiations
- P Chidambaram
- Stalin
- alliance
- Tamil Nadu
- political
- impasse
ALSO READ
Infosys and Intel Forge Alliance to Revolutionize AI Deployment for Enterprises
Crucial Talks: Tamil Nadu's Political Alliances in Focus as Elections Loom
Key Political Talks: Chidambaram Meets CM Stalin Amidst Seat-Sharing Standoff
EIB, Canada Deepen Alliance on Critical Raw Minerals
Odisha's Political Chess: BJP Seeks Support Amid BJD-Congress Alliance