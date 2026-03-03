Left Menu

Political Stalemate: Congress and DMK Clash in Seat-sharing Talks

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram and TNCC chief K Selvaperunthagai met with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin amid ongoing seat-sharing negotiations between Congress and DMK. Despite initial disagreements, both parties aim to continue their alliance. Final decisions are anticipated following further discussions.

In a pivotal political meeting, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, alongside TNCC chief K Selvaperunthagai, engaged in critical talks with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin as seat-sharing negotiations reached a stalemate.

During the discussion, the Congress, traditionally a key ally of the DMK in the region, sought to resolve disagreements over the number of assembly seats allotted to them. The DMK's initial offer reportedly fell short of Congress's expectations, leading to tense negotiations. However, both parties underscored their commitment to continuing the coalition.

Sources indicate that while the Congress initially demanded 39 seats, a more feasible agreement might involve 28 seats alongside two Rajya Sabha seats. With senior leader P Chidambaram resuming talks, an amicable resolution is eagerly awaited by both factions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

