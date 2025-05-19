Maharashtra Banks Urged to Support Farmers: Fadnavis' Strong Stand

In a decisive move, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has instructed banks to disburse agricultural loans without insisting on CIBIL scores. This directive, issued during the 167th State Level Bankers' Committee meeting, highlights the critical role of banks in supporting farmers and boosting the state's economy.

Fadnavis warned banks against demanding credit scores for farm loans, threatening action against non-compliant branches. He underscored the importance of agricultural credit, especially with promising rainfall forecasts. As part of efforts to drive growth, the state approved a credit plan worth Rs 44.76 lakh crore for 2025-26.

The Chief Minister also emphasized Maharashtra's leading economic status, stressing the pivotal role of agriculture and the necessity of bank cooperation in this sector. He urged banks to align priorities with government schemes, highlighting Maharashtra's advancement towards a one trillion-dollar economy.

