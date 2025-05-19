Left Menu

Maharashtra Banks Urged to Support Farmers: Fadnavis' Strong Stand

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis instructed banks to issue agricultural loans without requiring CIBIL scores to support farmers and boost the economy. During a significant meeting, he emphasized the role of banks in enhancing agricultural credit and called for a focus on farm loan distribution, highlighting Maharashtra's economic progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-05-2025 18:43 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 18:43 IST
Maharashtra Banks Urged to Support Farmers: Fadnavis' Strong Stand
Fadnavis
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has instructed banks to disburse agricultural loans without insisting on CIBIL scores. This directive, issued during the 167th State Level Bankers' Committee meeting, highlights the critical role of banks in supporting farmers and boosting the state's economy.

Fadnavis warned banks against demanding credit scores for farm loans, threatening action against non-compliant branches. He underscored the importance of agricultural credit, especially with promising rainfall forecasts. As part of efforts to drive growth, the state approved a credit plan worth Rs 44.76 lakh crore for 2025-26.

The Chief Minister also emphasized Maharashtra's leading economic status, stressing the pivotal role of agriculture and the necessity of bank cooperation in this sector. He urged banks to align priorities with government schemes, highlighting Maharashtra's advancement towards a one trillion-dollar economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025