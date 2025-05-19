Delhi High Court Reserves Order in DPS Dwarka Student Expulsion Case

The Delhi High Court on Monday deferred its decision on a plea from the parents of 32 students challenging their dismissal from Delhi Public School, Dwarka over an ongoing fee dispute. The students were reportedly expelled due to non-payment of revised fees.

The school's legal team contended that parents had been consistently informed about the unpaid dues, stressing the financial difficulties faced by the institution. They defended the deployment of security personnel, expressing concerns over harassment from protests and threats of potential student abductions. Conversely, the parents' representatives argued for the protection of the students' rights, noting that the school ignored directives from the Directorate of Education to reinstate the students. They also accused the school of withholding essential documents and information.

Justice Sachin Datta mentioned a related petition pending before another bench. Recently, parents accused the school of arbitrarily expelling students without prior notice, contravening court directives and justice principles. The expelled students, many in Class X, were disrupted mid-year amid board examination preparations, impacting their education and emotional well-being. Allegations include mistreatment, security threats, and confinement in a bus for hours. On May 14, 2025, security presence with female bouncers increased. Parents report local authorities abstained from intervening, citing the matter's sub-judice status.

This plea responds to DPS Dwarka's challenge against a July 18, 2024 directive by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), ordering a police FIR against the school for student expulsions and alleged denial of assistance to a female student during menstruation. The High Court halted this order on July 30.

Last month, the Delhi High Court severely criticized the school for reportedly confining students due to unpaid fees, labeling these actions 'inhumane,' and suggesting the principal might face criminal charges over the alleged mistreatment, portraying the institution as more commercial than educational.

(With inputs from agencies.)