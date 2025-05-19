Left Menu

India's Akashteer System: A Game-Changer in Air Defence

India's Akashteer system and upgraded L-70 Air Defence Guns displayed their formidable capabilities during a Pakistan aerial assault. With a 100% success rate in intercepting enemy drones, these indigenous systems demonstrate India's significant advancements in automated air defence, shifting its strategic approach towards proactive retaliation.

Indian Army's indigenous 'Akashteer' (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a powerful demonstration of India's growing defence capabilities, the Indian Army showcased the indigenous Akashteer system and the upgraded L-70 Air Defence Guns. These advancements proved crucial in intercepting every missile and drone during Pakistan's intense aerial assault from May 9 to 10, according to reports.

Operators of the L-70 system lauded its effectiveness, reporting a 100% success rate in destroying enemy drones. 'We destroyed all the drones. Its success rate is 100 per cent,' a soldier affirmed. This success underpins confidence in responding to any future aerial threats.

Akashteer, India's fully indigenous, automated Air Defence Control and Reporting System, played a pivotal role in neutralising incoming threats. This system exemplifies India's shift in air defence, offering real-time, automated engagement that stands in stark contrast to Pakistan's reliance on underperforming imported systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

