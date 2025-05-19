National Security Concerns Lead to Revocation of Celebi's Clearance

The Central government, represented by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, firmly stood by its decision to withdraw security clearance from Celebi Airport Services, citing significant national security concerns. Mehta stressed the integral link between civil aviation security and broader national security interests, which informed the government's action.

Mehta highlighted the dual nature of Celebi's contracts involving passenger and cargo handling. He expressed concerns based on intelligence inputs, indicating potential risks if Celebi's operations continued amid current security challenges. Mehta categorized aircraft into passenger-cargo carriers and exclusive cargo transports like Blue Dart, emphasizing the government's worries over managing both sectors.

In instances of sensitive cases, Mehta argued that revealing exact reasons in governmental notices could undermine national sovereignty. He addressed the court's inquiry on intelligence inputs by proposing a sealed cover review, which was accepted, with further hearings scheduled for Wednesday.

Challenging the decision, Turkey-based Celebi Aviation filed a petition at the Delhi High Court. Their representation, led by Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, opposed the revocation, claiming it lacked justification and Disproportionately relied on the company's Turkish heritage than actual security threats.

Rohatgi insisted that Celebi's operations adhere to legal standards, rejecting public sentiment as grounds for employment or business termination. He demanded substantial proof to support government claims, asserting Celebi's independent and professional management of its airport ground handling operations in India, devoid of political pressures.

In contrast, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu ensured measures to protect affected employees and aviation sector stability. The Ministry of Civil Aviation's statement reaffirmed Celebi's clearance revocation stemmed from national security concerns. The government remains dedicated to maintaining passenger convenience, seamless cargo functions, and overarching national safety.

