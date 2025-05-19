Left Menu

Empowering Through Compassion: Launch of Rajasthan's Third Divyasha Centre

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla inaugurated the Divyasha Centre at MBS Hospital, Kota, aimed at empowering differently-abled persons. The centre, a testament to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to inclusive development, will distribute assistive devices, fostering dignity and self-reliance among beneficiaries. It marks a significant push towards societal attitudinal change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota | Updated: 19-05-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 20:19 IST
On Monday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla inaugurated the Prime Minister's Divyasha Centre at MBS Hospital in Kota, Rajasthan. It is the third such facility in the state and part of 72 announced across India to support differently-abled persons.

The centre aims to empower beneficiaries, enabling them to live with dignity and self-respect, according to Birla. He highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's inclusive development commitment, with the initiative serving as a reflection of his humanitarian approach.

Besides distributing assistive devices, the centre will also host a modern park costing Rs 15 crore. It aims to boost confidence among users. The launch event saw several dignitaries, doctors, and officials, marking a new chapter for societal attitudes towards differently-abled individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

