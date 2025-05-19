US Debt Downgrade Sends Ripples Through Markets

U.S. stocks faced downward pressure Monday, with bonds and the dollar experiencing a sharper fall, amid concerns over rising national debt.

The S&P 500 fell 0.4% after Moody's Rating downgraded the U.S. federal government's top-tier credit rating. The Dow Jones and Nasdaq also saw declines as Moody's highlighted relentless government borrowing and political gridlock hindering financial management.

Higher borrowing costs could influence Federal Reserve decisions, increasing interest rates for households and businesses, and potentially slowing economic growth. The downgrade also heightens urgency as Washington approaches debates on tax cuts and borrowing limits.

