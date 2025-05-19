Tragic Accident Claims Five Lives in Maharashtra
A fatal accident in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district resulted in the death of five individuals as their speeding car fell off a bridge onto a dry riverbed. Police suspect driver fatigue led to the vehicle hitting a divider and plunging into the riverbed. Two survivors are hospitalized.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident, five people lost their lives when their speeding car plummeted 100 feet off a bridge into a dry riverbed in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district early Monday morning, according to police reports.
The accident happened near Khed at approximately 5:45 a.m., when the vehicle struck the bridge divider and crashed into the dry bed of the Jagbudi River, leading officials to suspect the driver had fallen asleep.
The victims, identified as Mitali Vivek More, Megha Paradkar, Saurabh Paradkar, Nihar More, and Shreyas Sawant, were on their way to Devrukh to attend a funeral. A rescue operation was swiftly conducted, and the injured are receiving treatment in a Ratnagiri hospital.
(With inputs from agencies.)
