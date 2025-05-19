HPU Sports Competition Kicks Off in Shimla with Enthusiastic Participation

The 4th Inter-Faculty Sports Competition at Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) in Shimla commenced on Monday. Chief guest Prof Mamta Mokta, Dean of Students' Welfare, and Prof SL Kaushal, Controller of Examination, inaugurated the event, encouraging students to embrace sportsmanship and fostering holistic development.

Prof Mokta underscored the importance of discipline and teamwork in both academics and athletics, a key message for attendees. Attendees, including Dr Vinay Sharma and Dr Shalini Kashmiriya, were treated to thrilling volleyball matches for both boys and girls, showcasing competitive spirit and unity among participants.

In parallel, the university organized the 'HPU Campus Connect 2025: Career Launch Pad Job Fair' at UIT in Shimla. Coordinated by Pradeep Kumar Suman and Dr Nikita Gupta, the fair saw participation from 60 students and numerous esteemed companies, providing career mapping for HPU's final-year B Tech students through screenings and interviews.

(With inputs from agencies.)