Delhi's Sarai Kale Khan Set to Transform into Major Transit Hub

In a significant development for Delhi's public transport infrastructure, Lt. Governor VK Saxena has approved a vital land transfer to the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC). This No Objection Certificate (NOC) facilitates the allocation of a 2.5-acre land parcel from the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) at Sarai Kale Khan, aimed at redeveloping the area into a major transit hub.

The redevelopment at Sarai Kale Khan envisions creating one of the capital's largest multi-modal transit points, integrating the Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT), Delhi Metro lines, Indian Railways, and the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) Network. This ambitious project promises seamless connectivity and improved amenities for thousands of daily commuters, including those traveling between states.

While the Delhi Transport Infrastructure Development Corporation (DTIDC) initiated the request for the land back in February 2024, the site, currently managed by DUSIB, has been cleared for transfer without legal or encroachment issues. However, three existing night shelters on-site require a Supreme Court nod for relocation. DTIDC assures that the redevelopment will accommodate permanent facilities for these night shelters as per court directives.

