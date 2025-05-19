Left Menu

Delhi's Sarai Kale Khan Set to Transform into Major Transit Hub

Delhi LG VK Saxena approves a land transfer for redeveloping Sarai Kale Khan into a significant multi-modal transit hub. The development plan aims to integrate ISBT, Delhi Metro, Indian Railway, and RRTS Network, providing enhanced commuter facilities. Existing night shelters await Supreme Court approval for relocation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 21:30 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 21:30 IST
Delhi's Sarai Kale Khan Set to Transform into Major Transit Hub
Delhi LG VK Saxena (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development for Delhi's public transport infrastructure, Lt. Governor VK Saxena has approved a vital land transfer to the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC). This No Objection Certificate (NOC) facilitates the allocation of a 2.5-acre land parcel from the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) at Sarai Kale Khan, aimed at redeveloping the area into a major transit hub.

The redevelopment at Sarai Kale Khan envisions creating one of the capital's largest multi-modal transit points, integrating the Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT), Delhi Metro lines, Indian Railways, and the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) Network. This ambitious project promises seamless connectivity and improved amenities for thousands of daily commuters, including those traveling between states.

While the Delhi Transport Infrastructure Development Corporation (DTIDC) initiated the request for the land back in February 2024, the site, currently managed by DUSIB, has been cleared for transfer without legal or encroachment issues. However, three existing night shelters on-site require a Supreme Court nod for relocation. DTIDC assures that the redevelopment will accommodate permanent facilities for these night shelters as per court directives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025