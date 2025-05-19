Left Menu

Power Grid Corporation's Steady Profit Amid Strategic Exits

State-owned Power Grid Corporation of India reported nearly flat profits for fiscal year 2024-25. However, total income showed a slight increase. The board approved a final dividend and strategic exits from joint ventures. With significant capital investments, the company’s transmission assets remain robust.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 21:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The State-owned Power Grid Corporation of India has reported an almost flat consolidated net profit of Rs 4,142.87 crore for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2024-25. This figure comes in comparison to Rs 4,166.33 crore in the same period the previous year, according to a BSE filing on Monday.

Despite the stagnation in profit, the company saw a rise in total income to Rs 12,590.80 crore, up from Rs 12,305.39 crore a year earlier. For the entire fiscal year, the net profit was also flat at Rs 15,521.44 crore, barely changing from the preceding financial year's Rs 15,573.16 crore. Total income for the fiscal year increased to Rs 47,459.38 crore from Rs 46,913.12 crore the previous year.

The company's board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.25 per equity share, in addition to interim dividends paid out earlier. Moreover, the board has given in-principal approvals for the sale of entire stakes in its joint ventures with Torrent Power and Sikkim Urja Limited. The company's capital expenditures and robust asset profiles underscore its strategic focus, with assets totaling Rs 2,90,715 crore as of the fiscal year's end.

(With inputs from agencies.)

